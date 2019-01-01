How to Become a Donor
Donor Eligibility and Evaluation
Prospective donors must be in good health. They don’t need to be Olympians – just healthy. Prospective donors will undergo a medical screening that includes:
- Health history
- Physical exam
- Routine lab tests
- Urinalysis to evaluate kidney function
- Cancer screening
- Chest x-ray
A licensed social worker will also perform a psycho-social evaluation. The psychological exam:
- ensures that potential donors are informed about the risks and benefits of donation,
- assesses one’s ability to cope with major surgery,
- considers the prospective donors motives to donate, and
- confirms that the person is free of undue pressure to donate.
Any healthy person can safely donate a kidney. Common exclusions include:
- High blood pressure
- Diabetes
- Obesity
- Coronary artery disease
- HIV
- Cancer
- Hepatitis B or C infection
- Kidney function abnormalities
There are many exclusion factors. Specific exclusions may vary from hospital to hospital. Contact local transplant centers to further discuss eligibility.