Donor Eligibility and Evaluation

Prospective donors must be in good health. They don’t need to be Olympians – just healthy. Prospective donors will undergo a medical screening that includes:

Health history

Physical exam

Routine lab tests

Urinalysis to evaluate kidney function

Cancer screening

Chest x-ray

A licensed social worker will also perform a psycho-social evaluation. The psychological exam:

ensures that potential donors are informed about the risks and benefits of donation,

assesses one’s ability to cope with major surgery,

considers the prospective donors motives to donate, and

confirms that the person is free of undue pressure to donate.

Any healthy person can safely donate a kidney. Common exclusions include:

High blood pressure

Diabetes

Obesity

Coronary artery disease

HIV

Cancer

Hepatitis B or C infection

Kidney function abnormalities

There are many exclusion factors. Specific exclusions may vary from hospital to hospital. Contact local transplant centers to further discuss eligibility.