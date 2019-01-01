Contribute

How to Become a Donor

Donor Eligibility and Evaluation

Prospective donors must be in good health. They don’t need to be Olympians – just healthy. Prospective donors will undergo a medical screening that includes:

  • Health history
  • Physical exam
  • Routine lab tests
  • Urinalysis to evaluate kidney function
  • Cancer screening
  • Chest x-ray

A licensed social worker will also perform a psycho-social evaluation. The psychological exam:

  • ensures that potential donors are informed about the risks and benefits of donation,
  • assesses one’s ability to cope with major surgery,
  • considers the prospective donors motives to donate, and
  • confirms that the person is free of undue pressure to donate.

Any healthy person can safely donate a kidney. Common exclusions include:

  • High blood pressure
  • Diabetes
  • Obesity
  • Coronary artery disease
  • HIV
  • Cancer
  • Hepatitis B or C infection
  • Kidney function abnormalities

There are many exclusion factors. Specific exclusions may vary from hospital to hospital. Contact local transplant centers to further discuss eligibility.

